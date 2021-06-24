Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: 27-Year-Old LI Man Charged After Months-Long Homicide Investigation
Police & Fire

Suspect Nabbed For 2018 Shooting Dead Of Long Island Man, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Suffolk County arrested a Manhattan man for the 2018 murder of a Long Island man.
Suffolk County arrested a Manhattan man for the 2018 murder of a Long Island man. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police/Facebook

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a 2018 murder of a Long Island resident.

Suffolk County Police, assisted by the US Marshals and the NYPD Warrant Squad, arrested Ade Ngaii, age 37, of Manhattan, on Thursday, June 24, for killing a man in North Patchogue on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.

According to detectives, Kristopher Appell, age 30, was found dead after officers responded to his home for a report of an injured and unconscious man.

When officers arrived, they found Appell dead from gunshot wounds.

Ngaii has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held for arraignment on Thursday, June 24. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.