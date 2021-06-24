Suspect Nabbed For 2018 Shooting Dead Of Long Island Man, Police Say

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a 2018 murder of a Long Island resident.

Suffolk County Police, assisted by the US Marshals and the NYPD Warrant Squad, arrested Ade Ngaii, age 37, of Manhattan, on Thursday, June 24, for killing a man in North Patchogue on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.

According to detectives, Kristopher Appell, age 30, was found dead after officers responded to his home for a report of an injured and unconscious man.

When officers arrived, they found Appell dead from gunshot wounds.

Ngaii has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held for arraignment on Thursday, June 24.

