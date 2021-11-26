Suspect Nabbed After Robbery At Long Island Lowe's

A suspect has been apprehended after a robbery at a Long Island Lowe's home improvement store.

On Friday, Nov. 26, at approximately 5 a.m., a manager from the Riverhead Lowe's location on Old Country Road contacted Riverhead Police to advise that upon reporting for work, he found the glass broken out in two of the front doors.

Marked patrol units responded and conducted a search of the interior of the store, however, nothing inside appeared out of order, said Riverhead Police.

The Riverhead PD Detective Division was notified and a preliminary investigation was conducted at the scene which included a review of the surveillance system.

The footage showed that at approximately 11:20 p.m. the evening prior, a Black male used a large piece of steel to smash out the front glass, said Riverhead Police.

He then entered the location, selected assorted tools from the shelves, and left the store on foot. The initial alarm activation had not been reported to the police by the alarm company.

Based on information obtained from patrol officers, the suspect was subsequently located at the Greenview Motel a short time later.

Terry M. Smith, age 58 years, of Riverhead, was placed under arrest and transported to the Riverhead Police headquarters, where he was processed on the charge of third-degree burglary where's he's being held pending arraignment.

