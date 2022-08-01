Suspect Nabbed After Nassau County Burglary Spree, Police Say

A 57-year-old man is facing charges after police say he committed multiple burglaries on Long Island.
Officers responded to a report of a burglary at the Plaza Eatery Deli, located at 28 North Station Plaza in Great Neck Plaza, at about 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, the Nassau County Police Department said.
Police found a side window had been opened and determined that a man had entered the deli and stolen cigarette and cash, police reported.
Officers then located the man, identified as Jung Su Kim, of Queens, walking through a parking lot on Great Neck Road, police said.
Kim ran away, and officers arrested him after a brief struggle in the area of Brompton Road, according to police.
Investigators later determined that Kim was responsible for burglaries that took place in Great Neck on April 2 and in Great Neck Plaza on April 27, authorities said.
He was charged with
- Three counts of third-degree burglary
- Possession of burglar's tools
- Resisting arrest
He was arraigned on Sunday, July 31, police reported.
