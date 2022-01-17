Suspect Nabbed After Man Found Shot, Killed At Long Island Home On Christmas Day

A suspect has been apprehended following an investigation after a man was found shot dead inside his Long Island home.

Southampton Town Police Department officers responded to a Christmas Day call of a burglary in Southampton on Roses Grove Road at approximately 8:45 a.m.Saturday, Dec. 25.

Upon arrival, officers found the man inside the home who was shot.

The victim, identified as Steven Byrnes, age 53, a resident of the home, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

On Monday, Jan. 17, Suffolk County Police announced the arrest of Hampton Bays resident Dominick Parisi, age 57, in connection with the case.

He's been charged with second-degree murder.

He was held overnight at Southampton Town Police headquarters in Hampton Bays and arraigned at Southampton Town Justice Court on Monday.

Police had earlier said that the shooting was not a random attack.

Specific details on a possible motive have not yet been released.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.