Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Man Struck, Killed By LIRR Train
Police & Fire

Suspect Nabbed After Broad-Daylight Long Island Shooting

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
William Floyd Parkway at Surrey Circle in Shirley.
William Floyd Parkway at Surrey Circle in Shirley. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect has been nabbed after a man was injured in a Long Island shooting that happened in broad daylight.

A 21-year-old man was driving a 2007 GMC pickup, when a man known to the victim, driving a gray sedan shot the victim through the door, striking his left leg on southbound William Floyd Parkway at Surrey Circle in Shirley, at approximately 3:05 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, Suffolk County Police said.

The 21-year-old man was transported to a local hospital with a minor injury to his left leg.

On Thursday, Dec. 31, Suffolk County Police announced John Desposito, age 28, of Shirley, was charged with second-degree assault.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday at First District Court in Central Islip.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.