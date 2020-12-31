Suspect Nabbed After Broad-Daylight Long Island Shooting

A suspect has been nabbed after a man was injured in a Long Island shooting that happened in broad daylight.

A 21-year-old man was driving a 2007 GMC pickup, when a man known to the victim, driving a gray sedan shot the victim through the door, striking his left leg on southbound William Floyd Parkway at Surrey Circle in Shirley, at approximately 3:05 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, Suffolk County Police said.

The 21-year-old man was transported to a local hospital with a minor injury to his left leg.

On Thursday, Dec. 31, Suffolk County Police announced John Desposito, age 28, of Shirley, was charged with second-degree assault.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday at First District Court in Central Islip.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.