Suspect From Out Of State Nabbed For 2016 MS-13 Long Island Murder

Police nabbed an out-of-state-wanted man wanted for the 2016 MS-13 murder of a Long Island man found in a park.

Carlos A. Lopez-Campos was arrested on Monday, Oct. 19, for the murder of Estiven Abrego Gomez, who was killed on August 20, 2016, in Greenlawn Park when he was 18 years old.

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, Homeland Security Investigations, United States Immigration, and Customs Enforcement agents from the New York and Maryland offices, took Lopez-Campos into custody in Owings Mills, Maryland on Monday, Oct. 19.

Gomez was found by a person walking through the park when he discovered the body of a man with significant lacerations. The man flagged down a passing motorist who called 911.

Two additional men, Elmer Gilberto Santos Contreras of Roosevelt and Anthony Gutierrez Meza of Valley Stream, have also been charged in the crime associated with MS-13 gang members.

Lopez-Campos, 26, of Owings Mills, was extradited to New York on Tuesday, Oct. 21, and charged with second-degree murder.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, Oct. 22.

