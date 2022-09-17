Suspect From Hempstead Nabbed After Robbery Outside Uniondale 7-Eleven

A suspect has been charged after a broad-daylight robbery at a Long Island 7-Eleven.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 in Uniondale.

A 22-year-old man was making a delivery to the 7-Eleven located at 333 Oak St., when the suspect entered his delivery truck and removed his cell phone and backpack, Nassau County Police said.

The victim approached the suspect who then displayed a knife before fleeing the scene on foot, according to police

Officers located the subject, Felix White, age 37, of Hempstead, a short time later and placed him under arrest without incident, police said.

White was also in possession of a glass pipe containing a white powdery substance believed to be crack cocaine, said police.

Further investigation revealed the defendant was responsible for multiple petit larcenies that occurred in July from a Home Depot located at 172 Fulton Ave. in Hempstead.

White has been charged with:

First-degree robbery,

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance,

Three counts of petit larceny.

He has been scheduled to be arraigned Saturday, Sept. 17 at First District Court in Hempstead.

