Suspect At Large After Teen Shot Outside Long Island Condominium Complex

Nassau Daily Voice
Nassau Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Joe Lombardi
101 Aycock Place in Coram.
101 Aycock Place in Coram. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot overnight outside a Long Island condominium complex.

It happened on Friday, Oct. 9 at 10:10 p.m. in Coram.

A 19-year-old man was standing in front of 101 Aycock Place when he was shot in his side, Suffolk County Police said.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

Nassau Daily Voice

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

