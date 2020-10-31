Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
  Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Suspect At Large After Teen Shot At Long Island Intersection While In Vehicle

Warren Street, near 45th Street, in North Amityville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a shooting that injured a teenage passenger in a motor vehicle on Long Island overnight.

A 17-year-old male was driving a 2011 Infiniti sedan in North Amityville northbound on Warren Street, approaching 45th Street, when another motor vehicle pulled alongside the driver’s side at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, Suffolk County Police said.

An occupant of that vehicle fired gunshots into the Infiniti, according to police.

The victim, who was in the rear passenger seat, was struck twice. The driver transported the victim, also age 17, to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

The driver of the Infiniti, and another passenger, an 18-year-old male, were not injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the First Squad at 6312-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

