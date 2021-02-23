Suspect At Large After Shooting At Long Island Intersection

A 43-year-old man was hospitalized after being struck by a bullet in a drive-by shooting at a Long Island intersection, police said.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23, a person driving a 2016 Toyota Camry was traveling east on Edison Avenue in West Babylon, making a left hand turn onto Dale Street, when gunshots rang out from a different passing vehicle.

Police said that a Wyandanch resident who was a passenger in the Camry was grazed by one of the bullets, causing non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Camry took the passenger to the Shell gas station on Straight Path in West Babylon, where another occupant of the Toyota called 911. The victim was then transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of the gunshot wound.

It is unknown who fired the gunshots into the Camry, or what the motive for the shooting was, according to police.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives by calling (631) 854-8152 or Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

