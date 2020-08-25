Suspect At Large After Robbing $2,601 From Long Island Store

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Zak Failla
A man allegedly robbed a Suffolk County store of more than $2,600.
A man allegedly robbed a Suffolk County store of more than $2,600. Photo Credit: NYSP

A suspect remains at large after being caught on camera robbing a Long Island store clerk of more than $2,600, police said.

New York State Police said that shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, the Westhampton Beach Police Department received a report of a robbery at the Westhampton Multi Service on Montauk Highway.

Police said that a man wearing a navy-blue hoodie, black sunglasses, facemask, dark jeans, and white sneakers entered the store armed with a knife. 

Video of the incident can be found here.

The suspect confronted the store clerk and demanded she give him money at which time the clerk turned over an estimated $2,601 in cash, police said. The suspect then fled on foot eastbound on Montauk Highway.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators on Long Island by calling (631) 756-3300.

