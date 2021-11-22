Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Police & Fire

Suspect At Large After Robbery At Long Island Stop & Shop

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Stop & Shop in East Northport.
Stop & Shop in East Northport. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect is at large after a robbery at a Long Island Stop & Shop.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22.

A man approached the pharmacy counter inside of the  Stop & Shop in East Northport, located at 454 Fort Salonga Road, and handed an employee a note indicating he had a weapon and demanded a prescription medication, Suffolk County Police said. 

The employee complied with the demand and the man fled the store on foot, said police.

The man is described by police as either Hispanic or Middle Eastern and in his mid to late 30s. 

He is between 5-foot 6 and 5-foot-8 and is heavy-set, wearing a black baseball hat, dark-colored shirt, jeans, and white sneakers.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this robbery to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.