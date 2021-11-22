Suspect At Large After Robbery At Long Island Stop & Shop

A suspect is at large after a robbery at a Long Island Stop & Shop.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22.

A man approached the pharmacy counter inside of the Stop & Shop in East Northport, located at 454 Fort Salonga Road, and handed an employee a note indicating he had a weapon and demanded a prescription medication, Suffolk County Police said.

The employee complied with the demand and the man fled the store on foot, said police.

The man is described by police as either Hispanic or Middle Eastern and in his mid to late 30s.

He is between 5-foot 6 and 5-foot-8 and is heavy-set, wearing a black baseball hat, dark-colored shirt, jeans, and white sneakers.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this robbery to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

