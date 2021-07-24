Contact Us
Suspect At Large After Robbery At Long Island Chase Bank

The Chase Bank in Islandia.
The Chase Bank in Islandia. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect is on the loose after a robbery at a Long Island bank.

It happened at the Chase Bank on Veterans Memorial Highway in Islandia at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24.

A man entered the bank, and handed the teller a note demanding cash, Suffolk County Police said. 

The teller complied with the man’s demand and gave him cash from the drawer. The man fled the bank on foot.

The suspect is described as Black, in his mid-40s to 50 years old, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, and approximately 160 pounds, according to police. 

He was wearing a gray fitted baseball cap, white disposable mask, light-colored golf shirt, and dark pants.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this robbery to call Major Case at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

