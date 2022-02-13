Contact Us
Suspect At Large After Nassau County Bank Robbery

Joe Lombardi
Citibank at 250 Old Country Road in Mineola.
A suspect is at large after a bank robbery on Long Island.

The male suspect entered Citi bank located in Mineola at 250 Old Country Road at around noontime on Saturday, Feb. 12, according to Nassau County Police.

He approached the teller and passed a note demanding money, said police. The teller complied and the subject fled on foot in an unknown direction with an undetermined amount of US currency, according to police.

The suspect is described as being about 6-foot tall, between 40 and 50 years old, with an average build, salt and pepper hair, wearing a black jacket over a black sweatshirt.

There were six employees and one customer inside the bank at the time of the robbery, police said. 

There were no reported injuries.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

