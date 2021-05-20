Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Police & Fire

Suspect At Large After Long Island Parking Lot Shooting

Zak Failla
A man was shot multiple times in a parking lot at the intersection of Middle Country Road and Fife Drive in Coram.
A man was shot multiple times in a parking lot at the intersection of Middle Country Road and Fife Drive in Coram. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 51-year-old man who was shot repeatedly at a Long Island parking lot overnight suffered “serious injuries,” police said.

Suffolk County Police officers were dispatched to a parking lot at the intersection of Middle Country Road and Fife Drive in Coram at approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, where there was a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police said that the officers found the man who had been shot “numerous times” was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. 

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Suffolk County Sixth Squad detectives at (631) 854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. 

