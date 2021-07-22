Contact Us
Police & Fire

Suspect At Large After Long Island Man Shot, Killed In Broad Daylight

Joe Lombardi
A look at the area where the shooting happened.
A look at the area where the shooting happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a man was shooting and killed in broad daylight on a busy Long Island roadway.

It happened Wednesday, July 21 at around 11:40 a.m. in Wyandanch.

Suffolk County Police responded to a 911 call reporting that someone had been shot in the rear lot of 1527 Straight Path.

When officers arrived, they discovered Derrick Dixon, age 32, of Wyandanch, had been shot multiple times, according to police. 

Dixon was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the case to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

