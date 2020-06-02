Suspect At Large After Long Island Man Shot In Broad Daylight

A suspect is at large after a Long Island man was shot in broad daylight.

It happened on Monday, June 1 just after 5:30 p.m. in Wyandanch

Suffolk County Police responded to Lincoln Avenue after a 911 call reported a man was shot.

First Precinct Patrol officers arrived and discovered a 33-year-old Wheatley Heights man with a gunshot wound to his head.

The victim, whose identity is being withheld, was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.