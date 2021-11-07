Suspect At Large After Long Island Bank Robbery

Police are searching for a suspect in a Long Island man robbery.

The suspect, a man, entered Suffolk Federal Credit Union in Medford, located at 3681 Horseblock Road, passed a note demanding cash to an employee at approximately 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, Suffolk County Police said.

The teller complied and gave him cash from the drawer, said police.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

He is described by police as a light-skinned male in his 40’s. He was wearing a knit hat and a dark-colored long coat.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the robbery to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

