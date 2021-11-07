Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Three Teens Charged In Nassau County Gunpoint Robbery, Police Say
Police & Fire

Suspect At Large After Long Island Bank Robbery

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Police are searching for a suspect in a Long Island man robbery.
Police are searching for a suspect in a Long Island man robbery. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra

Police are searching for a suspect in a Long Island man robbery.

The suspect, a man, entered Suffolk Federal Credit Union in Medford, located at 3681 Horseblock Road, passed a note demanding cash to an employee at approximately 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, Suffolk County Police said.

The teller complied and gave him cash from the drawer, said police.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

He is described by police as a light-skinned male in his 40’s. He was wearing a knit hat and a dark-colored long coat.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the robbery to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.