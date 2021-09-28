Contact Us
Breaking News: Lindsay Lohan's Mom Admits To Fleeing Scene Of Long Island DWI Crash, Will Spend Time In Jail
Suspect At Large After Long Island Bank Robbery

Police activity
Police activity Photo Credit: Photo by Diego Parra on Unsplash

A suspect is on the loose after a midday robbery at a Long Island bank.

It happened around 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 in Medford.

The man entered Suffolk Federal Credit Union, located at 3681 Horseblock Road, approached a teller, and demanded money, Suffolk County Police said. 

The teller complied and gave the suspect cash from the drawer. The suspect fled on foot.

The robber is described as white, approximately 5-foot-10, thin, and in his late 20s or early 30s. He was wearing a white T-shirt and cargo shorts.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the robbery to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

