Suspect At Large After Long Island Bank Robbery

A suspect is on the loose after a midday robbery at a Long Island bank.

It happened around 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 in Medford.

The man entered Suffolk Federal Credit Union, located at 3681 Horseblock Road, approached a teller, and demanded money, Suffolk County Police said.

The teller complied and gave the suspect cash from the drawer. The suspect fled on foot.

The robber is described as white, approximately 5-foot-10, thin, and in his late 20s or early 30s. He was wearing a white T-shirt and cargo shorts.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the robbery to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

