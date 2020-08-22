Suspect At Large After Fatal Shooting At Long Island Shopping Plaza

A suspect is at large after a man was shot and killed at a small shopping plaza on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police Second Precinct officers responded to a 911 call just before 6:20 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 reporting a man was shot in front of 328 Depot Road in Huntington Station.

Upon arrival, officers found Nicholas Ehrmann, 38, of Huntington Station, on the ground with a gunshot wound, according to police.

Ehrmann was transported to Huntington Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

