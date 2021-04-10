Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Suspect At Large After Fatal Shooting At Long Island Convenience Store

Police lights
Police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/fsHH

A suspect is at large after a fatal shooting at a Long Island convenience store overnight.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, April 10, in Wyandanch.

Darnell Snell,  age 38, of Brentwood, was inside Wyandanch Convenience Store, located at 315 Merritt Ave. when he was shot by another man inside the store, Suffolk County Police said.

The suspect fled on foot.

Snell was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Homicide Squad Detectives at 631-852-6394 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

This is a developing story.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

