Police & Fire

Suspect At Large After Burglary At Plainview Gas Station

Plainview Mobil
Plainview Mobil Photo Credit: Geralt on Pixabay/Google Maps street view

Police are investigating a burglary at a Long Island gas station.

It happened between Friday, Sept. 23, and Saturday, Sept. 24, in Plainview, Nassau County Police said.

An unknown person entered the Mobil station at 220 Manetto Hill Road and removed an unknown amount of US currency, cigarette cartons and Lottery tickets, said police. 

The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Detectives request anyone with information on the incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

