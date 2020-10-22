Suspect At Large After Burglarizing Occupied Long Island Home, Police Say

A suspect is wanted after breaking into a Long Island home, pistol-whipping two residents, and firing his weapon during an attempted overnight robbery.

Suffolk County Police investigators said that a heavyset man entered a New York Avenue residence at approximately 1:20 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, demanding cash from a man and woman in Melville.

Police said that the suspect displayed a handgun and struck both of the occupants of the home with the weapon. During the burglary, the male resident struggled with the suspect, and the weapon discharged, however, no one was struck.

The suspect proceeded to flee in an unknown direction and the man and woman were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives said that the suspect was a heavyset African American who was wearing black clothes and a mask at the time of the burglary, which remains under investigation.

It is believed that the New York Avenue home was specifically targeted by the suspect. Anyone with information regarding the burglary has been asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Second Squad at (631) 854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.