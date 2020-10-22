Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Nassau Teen Apprehended After Threatening Officers With Knife, Police Say
Police & Fire

Suspect At Large After Burglarizing Occupied Long Island Home, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Suffolk County Police detectives are investigating a break-in in Melville.
Suffolk County Police detectives are investigating a break-in in Melville. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A suspect is wanted after breaking into a Long Island home, pistol-whipping two residents, and firing his weapon during an attempted overnight robbery.

Suffolk County Police investigators said that a heavyset man entered a New York Avenue residence at approximately 1:20 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, demanding cash from a man and woman in Melville.

Police said that the suspect displayed a handgun and struck both of the occupants of the home with the weapon. During the burglary, the male resident struggled with the suspect, and the weapon discharged, however, no one was struck.

The suspect proceeded to flee in an unknown direction and the man and woman were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives said that the suspect was a heavyset African American who was wearing black clothes and a mask at the time of the burglary, which remains under investigation.

It is believed that the New York Avenue home was specifically targeted by the suspect. Anyone with information regarding the burglary has been asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Second Squad at (631) 854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.