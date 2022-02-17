Suspect At Large After Armed Robbery Outside Nassau County Home, Police Say

Police are investigating an armed robbery that involved a suspect stealing a woman’s purse outside her Long Island home, authorities said.

In Nassau County, detectives said that a 52-year-old woman arrived at her Ridge Lane home in Levittown at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, when she was approached by an unknown man.

According to police, the man displayed a handgun while demanding money. He then allegedly forcibly removed the woman’s pocketbook, which contained a cellphone, wallet credit cards, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man then took off on foot south on Ridge Lane.

Investigators said the suspect is Black, between the ages of 18 and 25 years old, 5-foot-7 or 5-foot-8, and at the time of the robbery, he was wearing a beige hooded sweatshirt.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or suspect has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 911 or 1-800-244-TIPS.

