Suspect At Large After 30-Year-Old Shot In Broad Daylight On Residential Long Island Street

Nassau Daily Voice
Nassau Daily Voice

Joe Lombardi
The area where the shooting happened in North Amityville.
The area where the shooting happened in North Amityville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a Long Island man was shot on a residential street in broad daylight.

The incident happened early Thursday afternoon, Dec. 24 in North Amityville.

Quinton Davis, age 30, was shot in front of a resident on the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue, Suffolk County Police said.

He was transported via a private vehicle to Andpress Plaza in North Amityville at approximately 1:15 p.m. He was then transported via ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip in stable condition, said police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

