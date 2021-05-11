Suspect At Large After 22-Year-Old Shot On Long Island Roadway

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Police & Fire

Joe Lombardi
The area of Neighborhood Road in Mastic Beach where the shooting happened.
The area of Neighborhood Road in Mastic Beach where the shooting happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect is at large after a Long Island man was shot on a Long Island roadway.

The incident happened Monday, May 10 at around 6:15 p.m. in Mastic Beach.

Alejandro Gawey, age 22, of Mastic Beach, was standing in the parking lot in front of 351 Neighborhood Road when another man shot him in the leg, Suffolk County Police said.

The suspect fled the scene following the shooting.

Gawey was transported by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.     

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.  

