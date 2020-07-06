Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice
Nassau Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Suspect At Large After 21-Year-Old Shot At Shinnecock Indian Reservation, State Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Shinnecock Indian Reservation
Shinnecock Indian Reservation Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect is at large after a shooting on Long Island.

It happened on Saturday, July 4 at about 11:40 p.m. on the Shinnecock Indian Reservation in Suffolk County. 

A 21-year-old man, who is not a member of the Shinnecock Nation, was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital for what is believed to be a non-life-threatening wound, state police said.

The investigation is ongoing and the state police troopers are asking for anyone with information regarding this shooting to call 631-756-3300.

