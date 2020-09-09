Suspect At Large After 19-Year-Old Woman Shot While Inside Long Island Home

Police are looking to the public to help locate an individual who shot a 19-year-old teen at a residence on Long Island.

The female was reportedly shot in the leg at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8 in Huntington Station while on the ground floor of an East 9th Street home off Depot Road. There were no other injuries, and the teen was taken to Huntington Hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to confidentially contact Suffolk County Detectives at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

