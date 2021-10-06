Contact Us
Police & Fire

Stolen Golf Cart Leads To Discovery Of Teen With Loaded Gun On Long Island, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
A 17-year-old who was stopped for possessing a stolen golf cart on Long Island was later found to be in possession of a loaded handgun, police said.

Police stopped the teenager in the Suffolk County Town of Islip at about 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, because they were found in possession of a stolen utility golf cart, according to New York State Police.

Investigation revealed that the 17-year-old was also in possession of a loaded handgun without a state pistol permit, along with Diazepam pills, which were not prescribed to the teen.

State Police said the teen was charged as an adolescent offender with the following:

  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Third-degree grand larceny
  • Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

