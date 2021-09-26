State Police Probe Separate Thefts Of Motorcycles From Storage Containers On Long Island

New York State Police detectives on Long Island are investigating a pair of incidents that saw motorcycles stolen from locked storage containers.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, New York State Police investigators in Suffolk County responded to Heckscher State Park in East Islip, where there was a report of stolen motorcycles.

During the first incident, five motorcycles, three green 2021 Kawasaki’s and two turquoise 2021 Kawasakis, were stolen from a locked storage container in Field 7 of Heckscher State Park.

In the second incident, at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, troopers were back at the State Park, where there was a report of stolen Can-Ams.

Police said that four Can-Am Rykers were stolen from a locked storage container in Field 7 of Heckscher State Park.

In both instances, the containers were damaged and locks were cut.

The investigation into the stolen motorcycles is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators on Long Island by calling (631) 756-3300.

