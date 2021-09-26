Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Sam Now A Monster Category 4 Hurricane With 145 MPH Winds; Latest Projected Path
Police & Fire

State Police Probe Separate Thefts Of Motorcycles From Storage Containers On Long Island

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
State Police are investigating the theft of motorcycles and Can-Am Rykers from a storage container Photo Credit: New York State Police
State Police are investigating the theft of motorcycles and Can-Am Rykers from a storage container Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police detectives on Long Island are investigating a pair of incidents that saw motorcycles stolen from locked storage containers.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, New York State Police investigators in Suffolk County responded to Heckscher State Park in East Islip, where there was a report of stolen motorcycles.

During the first incident, five motorcycles, three green 2021 Kawasaki’s and two turquoise 2021 Kawasakis, were stolen from a locked storage container in Field 7 of Heckscher State Park. 

In the second incident, at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, troopers were back at the State Park, where there was a report of stolen Can-Ams.

Police said that four Can-Am Rykers were stolen from a locked storage container in Field 7 of Heckscher State Park.

In both instances, the containers were damaged and locks were cut.

The investigation into the stolen motorcycles is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators on Long Island by calling (631) 756-3300.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.