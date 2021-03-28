State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Long Island Woman

An alert has been issued by New York State Police investigators on Long Island as they attempt to track down a woman who has been wanted for more than three years following her arrest for DWI.

Aisha Butt, age 28, was arrested by New York State Police troopers out of East Meadow on Sept. 1, 2015 on Long Island for alleged intoxicated driving and for possession of a controlled substance.

Butt later failed to make a court appearance and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest on Jan. 18, 2017.

Police described Butt as being 5-foot-2 weighing approximately 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police in East Meadow by calling (631) 756-3300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

