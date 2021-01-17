State Police Issue Alert For Man Wanted On Long Island

Recognize him?

New York State Police investigators in East Meadow issued an alert for a wanted man who has been on the run for more than three years.

Romane Adrien was arrested by troopers for alleged impaired driving on Sept. 23, 2017, and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Police said that Adrien later failed to appear in court and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest by the Nassau County Court on Jan. 3, 2018.

Adrien, 46, was described as being 5-foot-5, weighing approximately 170 pounds with no hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact State Police investigators in East Meadow by calling (631) 756-3300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

