Police & Fire

State Police Check On 18 Long Island Businesses During Underage Enforcement Detail

Christina Coulter
Eighteen businesses were tested by State Police and passed.
Eighteen businesses were tested by State Police and passed. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Each of 18 Long Island gas stations, delis and liquor stores visited by undercover, underage individuals attempting to buy alcohol were found to be in compliance with State Liquor Authority laws, according to New York State Police. 

The following establishments in Southhampton refused to sell alcohol to the undercover minors during an "Underage Drinker Enforcement Operation" on Tuesday, Sept. 22:

  • Melrose Deli in Hampton Bays.
  • 7-Eleven on Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays.
  • Hampton Bays Wine & Spirits in Hampton Bays.
  • Hampton Bays Liquors in Hampton Bays.
  • Shell Mart on W. Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays.
  • Shell Canoe Place Fuel Mart in Hampton Bays.
  • Cork and Jug Wine & Liquors in Hampton Bays.
  • Gas Hampton in Southampton.
  • Shell Petroleum in Southampton.
  • Bottle Hampton in Southampton.
  • Speedway in Southampton.
  • Sunoco Southampton in Southampton.
  • Zabi Spirits in Southampton.
  • Peconic Beverage in Southampton.
  • 7-Eleven on Sea Rd. in Southampton.
  • Strong Oil Company in Water Mill.
  • Hampton Deli in Flanders.
  • Thrifty Beverage in Riverside.

