Speeding 22-Year-Old Crashes Into Second Floor Of Long Island Home, Police Say

A speeding driver on Long Island lost control of his vehicle and crash-landed on the second floor of an area home before attempting to flee, police confirmed.

The 22-year-old man was speeding in Medford shortly after 8 a.m. on Bellport Avenue when he lost control of a 2012 Honda and struck a second-story window in Medford on Wednesday, Aug. 19, injuring a woman inside the residence.

Police said that the woman inside the home suffered an eye injury and was transported by paramedics to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment.

The driver, a Patchogue resident whose name has not been released was also transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the driver attempted to flee the scene on foot, but was tracked down in short order and arrested.

He was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash with property damage and cited for several violations.

The driver’s Honda was totaled in the crash, and the front of the house suffered extensive damage to both the second and first floor.

The crash is currently under investigation, and the Town of Brookhaven Building Inspector was called in to check on the residence.

