Police & Fire

SPCA Charges Long Island Man With Animal Cruelty For Allegedly Abusing Dog

Zak Failla
A Suffolk County man has been charged with animal cruelty.
A Long Island man is facing charges for allegedly abusing a dog in his care that he left outside without adequate food or water, authorities announced.

Roy Gross, the chief of the Suffolk County SPCA, said that Middle Island resident Sheldon Badgett, age 49, was arrested on Thursday, July 8, and charged with animal cruelty following an investigation that determined he failed to provide his dog with food, water, and shelter.

Specifically, Badgett was charged with violations of Agriculture and Markets law after an investigation found he had left his dog outdoors, unattended, on a six-foot chain attached to a piece of furniture, with no food or water for an extended period lying in its own excrement. 

Gross said that Badgett was scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday, July 27 to respond to the charge.

