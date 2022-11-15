Contact Us
Spa Owner From Westbury Busted For Prostitution Operation, Police Say

David Cifarelli
Missy Body Spa is located at 504 Main Street in Sturbridge
A Long Island woman who owns a massage parlor was charged with using her business to run a prostitution operation, authorities said.

In July, local, state and federal authorities in Central Massachusetts launched an investigation into Missy Body Spa in Sturbridge after police got information suggesting that an employee was involved in prostitution, Sturbridge Police said on Facebook

Investigators learned the business was not properly licensed through the state and that the owner, Nassau County resident YongMei Mo, of Westbury, was initially fined by the Division of Occupation Licensing. 

Mo was warned that if she continued running the business without a license, she would be fined and potentially face charges. This warning came in September, police said. 

The business was later searched in October and Mo was charged with three counts of sexual conduct for a fee and keeping a house of ill fame, police said. She was arraigned in Dudley District Court on Monday and is due back in court on Jan. 12, 2023. 

