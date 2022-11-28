Southern State Hempstead Stop For Blown-Out Tire Leads To DWI Charge, Discovery Of Loaded Gun

A Virginia man is facing DWI and weapons charges following a traffic stop on the Southern State Parkway.

Siwatu Emanuel, age 39, of Richmond, Virginia, was stopped by State Police at around 5:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, as he drove eastbound near the Wantagh State Parkway in Hempstead.

After receiving a report of a Honda Pilot driving erratically in the area, troopers spotted Emanuel’s vehicle near Exit 27N and noticed that his front driver’s side tire was blown out, police said.

During their conversation, Emanuel showed signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for DWI, according to police.

Investigators also discovered a loaded 9mm handgun inside the vehicle.

“Due to the actions of the troopers, they removed not only an intoxicated driver from the roadway but also a dangerous weapon from our community,” State Police said in a statement.

Emanuel was arraigned Saturday, Nov. 26, on a felony charge of criminal possession of a weapon and driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.