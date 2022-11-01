Southern State Collision In Hempstead Leads To Altercation, Robbery, Victim Being Hospitalized

Nearly a month after a driver was assaulted and robbed following a car accident on a Long Island highway, a suspect is behind bars.

The crash happened at around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4 on the Southern State Parkway in the town of Hempstead, State Police said.

After a minor collision between two cars near exit 13, both vehicles pulled over to the shoulder and the drivers got out to talk.

During their conversation, one driver, identified by police as 32-year-old Edwin Smith, of the Bronx, allegedly struck the other driver multiple times.

He then stole the victim’s wallet and took a bag from inside their vehicle containing electronics and other personal items, police said.

The suspect then got back into his vehicle and took off.

His victim was later treated for facial fractures and lacerations at Nassau University Medical Center, according to police.

What followed was a three-week investigation by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and Forensic Identification Unit (FIU) that identified Smith as the suspect.

He was arrested Friday, Oct. 28 on multiple charges, including robbery, assault, and grand larceny, all felonies.

He was arraigned the following day at Nassau County First District Court.

