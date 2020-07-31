Social Media Post Leads To Tip, Arrest Of Long Island Man Accused Of Stealing Boat

Social media was used to help a Long Island boat owner whose vessel was stolen from his home.

A West Islip man reported that his 1987 24-foot Romarine crabbing boat was stolen from the canal at his Oak Neck Lane home on Wednesday, July 29.

In an attempt to locate the missing boat, the owner posted the incident on social media and was later alerted by a tipster that the boat was being operated in the Great South Bay.

While patrolling the oceanfront near Cedar Beach at approximately noon on the day the boat was reported stolen, a lifeguard alerted officers that the stolen boat had become disabled near the shore.

The disabled boat was confirmed to be the one reported stolen out of West Islip, and was occupied by a man and woman at the time it became disabled.

The investigation led to a grand larceny charge for Lindenhurst resident William Deppisch, who was arrested. The woman is not facing any charges.

Officers were able to tow the boat to the Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau at Timber Point. It’s since been returned to its owner.

Deppisch, 32, is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

