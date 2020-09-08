Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Six Rescued After Boat Completely Capsizes Off Lido Beach

Zak Failla
Six were rescued off Nickerson Beach when a boat capsized. Photo Credit: Wantagh Fire Department
Six were rescued off Nickerson Beach when a boat capsized. Photo Credit: Nassau County

Six boaters had to be rescued by police on Long Island when their boat completely capsized off Nickerson Beach on Labor Day.

The Nassau County Marine unit responded to Nickerson Beach at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7 in Lido Beach, when the boat capsized approximately 200 yards off the shore with six passengers on board who were all tossed into the water.

It is unclear what caused the boat to capsize.

Officers were able to safely rescue the six boaters, who were transported back to land without incident. 

Each was evaluated by paramedics at the scene, with no injuries were reported.

