Six Rescued After Boat Completely Capsizes Off Lido Beach

Six boaters had to be rescued by police on Long Island when their boat completely capsized off Nickerson Beach on Labor Day.

The Nassau County Marine unit responded to Nickerson Beach at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7 in Lido Beach, when the boat capsized approximately 200 yards off the shore with six passengers on board who were all tossed into the water.

It is unclear what caused the boat to capsize.

Officers were able to safely rescue the six boaters, who were transported back to land without incident.

Each was evaluated by paramedics at the scene, with no injuries were reported.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.