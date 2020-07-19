Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Six Food Delivery Vehicles Stolen After Bogus Orders Placed On Long Island, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Police are investigating a rash of food delivery vehicles stolen on Long Island after fake delivery orders were placed.
The incidents happened in Suffolk County when the drivers exited their vehicles to deliver food, police say. 

No resident at the delivery address had placed a food order, according to police.

Suffolk County Police detectives are asking all delivery drivers to take precautions and keep their vehicle keys with them at all times. 

The incidents occurred at the following locations:

  • A 2015 Toyota Camry was stolen on Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station, on Tuesday, July 7 at approximately 9 p.m.
  • A 2015 Kia Seoul was stolen on Provost Avenue, North Bellport, on July 7 at approximately 11:50 p.m.
  • A 2007 Toyota Rav-4 was stolen on Mayflower Street, Setauket, on Thursday, July 9 at approximately 11:50 p.m.
  • A 2004 Nissan Sentra was stolen on Hawks Nest Road, Setauket, on Friday, July 10 at approximately 10:45 p.m.
  • A 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander was stolen on Eastwood Road, Miller Place, on Saturday, July 11 at approximately 7:10 p.m.
  • A 2002 Volkswagen Passat was stolen on Arrowhead Lane, Setauket, on Wednesday, July 15 at approximately 9:10 p.m.
  • An attempt was made to steal a 2019 Hyundai on Patchogue Avenue, North Bellport, on July 15 at approximately 4:35 p.m.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the thefts to call Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

