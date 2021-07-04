Contact Us
Police & Fire

Six Charged With DWI During Police Checkpoint At Busy Long Island Intersection

Route 112 at Hallock Avenue in Port Jefferson Station.
Route 112 at Hallock Avenue in Port Jefferson Station. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Six people were charged with driving while intoxicated during an overnight sobriety checkpoint at a busy Long Island intersection.

The checkpoint was conducted by Suffolk County Police on Route 112 at Hallock Avenue in Port Jefferson Station between around 11 p.m. Saturday, July 3, and 2:15 a.m. Sunday, July 4.

The checkpoint was part of an ongoing holiday weekend enforcement initiative targeting alcohol and drug-impaired driving. A total of 435 vehicles went through the checkpoint.

The following people were charged with DWI:

  • Cesar Ortiz, age 32, of  Bellport
  • Erik Anderson, age 38, of Port Jefferson Station
  • Richard Russo, age 61, of Port Jefferson Station
  • Hashim Qayyum, age 23, of Selden
  • Alexia Smith, age 23, of Wantagh
  • Salvatore Laduca, age 58, of Setauket

All six are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, July 4.

