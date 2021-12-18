Six Charged During Police Sobriety Checkpoint On Long Island

Six people were charged with driving while intoxicated or driving while impaired by drugs during an overnight sobriety checkpoint on Long Island.

The checkpoint was conducted at the municipal parking lot located at New York Avenue at Church Street, in Huntington Station by officers from the Suffolk County Police Department assisted by New York State Police and the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office from 11 p.m. Friday night, Dec. 17 into 2 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.

The checkpoint was part of ongoing holiday crackdown operations targeting alcohol and drug-impaired driving.

A total of 448 vehicles went through the checkpoint.

The following people were charged with DWI:

Joanna Almonte, age 41, of Greenlawn

Joseph Cavanagh, age 47, Manorville

Gerald Sullivan, age 45, of Port Jefferson Station

Scott Richards, age 41, of 65 Lewis St., Huntington Station

The following people were arrested and charged with DWAI/Drugs:

Denise Morales, age 40, Glen Cove

Steven Kolb, age 28, of Commack

The above individuals are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on December 18.

