Six-Alarm Fire Breaks Out At Sea Cliff Home

Firefighters contended with difficult conditions on Long Island when a six-alarm house fire broke out in the top floor of a single-family home.

In Nassau County, a fire broke out in the top floors of a 9th Avenue home in Sea Cliff, prompting multiple departments to respond to the scene as they contended with difficult conditions, including “oppressive heat and tight streets,” fire officials said.

The fire - first reported shortly after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31 - caused extensive damage to the home and was knocked down at approximately 1 p.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews were met with flames coming out of the roof of the residence, with smoke billowing throughout the neighborhood.

A video of the fire shared on a Sea Cliff Facebook page can be found here.

No injuries were initially reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates as new information is released.

