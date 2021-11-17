Silver Alert Issued For Missing 84-Year-Old Long Island Man

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 84-year-old Long Island man who may be in need of medical attention.

Hector Rucci was last seen at his home, located at 4 Pine Hill Drive in Dix Hills, at about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, according to an alert from Suffolk County.

Rucci is described as being 5-foot-7 and about 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark brown winter beanie, a navy blue jacket and navy pants.

He might be wearing a bandage on his head from a fall earlier this month.

Authorities said Rucci has dementia.

According to the alert, Rucci may have traveled to Nassau County or the New York City area.

Anyone with information about Rucci's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Nassau County Police at 631-854-8252.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.