Shoplifter Attacks Officer At Westbury Target Store, Police Say

A man was charged with assault and larceny after allegedly attacking an officer at a Long Island Target store as he attempted to steal merchandise.

The incident took place in Westbury around 2:30 p.m., Sunday, July 24.

According to detectives, police responded to the Target located at 999 Corporate Drive for larceny that occurred earlier in the day.

While an employee was reporting the prior incident to the officer, a man entered the store, proceeded to remove various merchandise from the shelves, and passed all points of final purchase, Nassau County Police said.

When the officer attempted to place the man in custody, he refused to comply and was uncooperative. A struggle ensued and the officer sustained injuries during the course of the arrest, as the man was violent and combative, police said.

After a brief struggle, police were eventually able to secure the suspect identified as Keyshawn Major Blackman, 21, of Brooklyn.

He was arrested and charged with:

Two counts of assault

Grand larceny

Obstructing governmental administration

Resisting arrest.

He will be arraigned on Monday, July 25, in Hempstead.

Blackman was previously arrested and released without bail on Wednesday, July 6, for assault, strangulation, and criminal contempt.

