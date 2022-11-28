Seen Him Or This Car? Alert Issued For Missing Bayville Man

Police are reaching out to the public for help locating a missing vulnerable adult from Long Island.

Frank Herlihy, age 77, of Bayville, was last seen at around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, on Creek Ridge Road in Bayville, according to Nassau County Police.

Herlihy has dementia and may be in need of medical attention, police said.

He is described a white man standing 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighing 135 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes.

Herlihy was last seen driving a 2009 dark gray Chevrolet Impala with New York registration ESX-9048. He may have been driving in the area of Hempstead Turnpike in Elmont at around 1:30 p.m.

He was reportedly wearing a dark colored jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Nassau County Police at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

