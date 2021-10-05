Seen Him? Alert Issued By Police For Wanted Long Island Suspect

Contact Us
Zak Failla
Jason Burrell
Jason Burrell Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man who has multiple warrants out for his arrest.

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert regarding 47-year-old Jason Burrell, who has been wanted for nearly five years following the issuance of a warrant for his arrest on Oct. 18, 2016.

According to police, Burrell is wanted on a Suffolk County Family Court warrant for failing to pay child support and by the Suffolk County First District Court on a bench warrant for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Burrell was described as being 5-foot-8 weighing approximately 165 pounds with blue eyes, and either blonde hair or a bald head.

Investigators noted that Burrell is known to have ties to the Selden and East Islip areas.

Anyone with information regarding Burrell’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Warrant Squad by calling (631) 853-56-97 or emailing SCSOINVESTIGATIVESERVICES@SuffolkCountyNY.gov. 

