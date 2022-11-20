Seen Her? Alert Issued For Missing Hempstead 14-Year-Old

A 14-year-old Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating her.

Tatyana Grajales was last seen in Hempstead on Grove Street around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, Nassau County Police said. Her disappearance was reported to police around 10:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18.

She is described as being 5-foot-4 and weighing approximately 120 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and gray and white sneakers. Her destination is unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above Missing Juvenile to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All calls will remain anonymous.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.