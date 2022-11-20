Contact Us
Seen Her? Alert Issued For Missing Hempstead 14-Year-Old

Joe Lombardi
Tatyana Grajales
Tatyana Grajales Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A 14-year-old Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating her.

Tatyana Grajales was last seen in Hempstead on Grove Street around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, Nassau County Police said. Her disappearance was reported to police around 10:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18.

She is described as being 5-foot-4 and weighing approximately 120 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and gray and white sneakers. Her destination is unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above Missing Juvenile to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All calls will remain anonymous. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

