Seen Her? Alert Issued For Missing 14-Year-Old Hempstead Girl

Police on Long Island have asked the public for help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Sharon Aparicio was last seen in Hempstead at about 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, on Fairview Boulevard.

She is described as being 5-foot-4, 100 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes, Nassau County Police said. Her clothing description and destination are unknown.

Police request anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or to call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

